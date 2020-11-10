Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Boston Celtics Legend

The New England sports world suffered a painful loss on Tuesday with the passing of Boston Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn.

The 86-year-old Heinsohn was an accomplished player, coach and broadcaster for the Celtics. Every step of the way, he was revered and beloved by the home fans.

During his long tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick got to know Heinsohn personally, as well as understand the type of impact he had on the entire region. Belichick memorialized the legendary Celtic during a radio appearance this afternoon.

“What a tremendous career he had as a player and coach, and as a broadcaster,” Belichick said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He ended up bringing so many great Celtics moments to fans…He had such a great connection to the entire Boston community.”

"I did get to know Tommy, really through Linda; when Linda was working with Style Boston, she interviewed him, After that, I kind of got to spend some time with him and saw him at several Celtics games. … It was an honor and pleasure to get to know him. He's a wonderful man."

Since news of Heinsohn’s death, tributes have been pouring in from around the sports world, including from former Celtics like Paul Pierce, Leon Powe and Isaiah Thomas.

“Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! ‘The Little guy’ that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Heinsohn, a native of New Jersey, was an eight-time NBA champion as a player and a two-time NBA champion as a coach. He played for Boston from 1956-65 and coached the franchise from 1969-78.