Bill Russell’s Epic Response To NBA Fan Is Going Viral On Sunday

Bill Russell talking to David Robinson.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Bill Russell and David Robinson talk during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bill Russell is one of the greatest living basketball players. The NBA legend was an 11-time champion, a five-time MVP and a 12-time All-Star. Russell, 86, totaled more than 14,000 career points, 20,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists.

One NBA fan seemed to forget the “living” part on Sunday, though.

A Boston Celtics fan tweeted about an awesome Marcus Smart play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon.

“Smart sent Melo’s s–t and kept it in bounds. Bill Russell is looking down from heaven smiling,” the fan tweeted.

Russell caught wind of the tweet on Sunday evening and had en epic response.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m watching Celtics vs. Blazers. Hey Paul Pierce, can you let them know I’m still hanging in there.”

The Celtics fan responded to Russell’s viral message, which has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times.

“I know you’re not dead, king!” he wrote back.

The Celtics beat the Blazers, 128-124, on Sunday afternoon. Boston was led by Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the nationally-televised win.

Boston is set to play the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T.


