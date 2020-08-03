Bill Russell’s Epic Response To NBA Fan Is Going Viral On Sunday

Bill Russell is one of the greatest living basketball players. The NBA legend was an 11-time champion, a five-time MVP and a 12-time All-Star. Russell, 86, totaled more than 14,000 career points, 20,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists.

One NBA fan seemed to forget the “living” part on Sunday, though.

A Boston Celtics fan tweeted about an awesome Marcus Smart play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon.

“Smart sent Melo’s s–t and kept it in bounds. Bill Russell is looking down from heaven smiling,” the fan tweeted.

Russell caught wind of the tweet on Sunday evening and had en epic response.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m watching Celtics vs. Blazers. Hey Paul Pierce, can you let them know I’m still hanging in there.”

Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked. I’m watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I’m still hanging in there https://t.co/McGp25rdvd — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 2, 2020

The Celtics fan responded to Russell’s viral message, which has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times.

“I know you’re not dead, king!” he wrote back.

The Celtics beat the Blazers, 128-124, on Sunday afternoon. Boston was led by Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the nationally-televised win.

Boston is set to play the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T.