Bill Russell Reacts To Death Of Boston Celtics Legend

Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics organization received a devastating blow when a beloved former player and coach passed away.

Tommy Heinsohn, a former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe. He was 86 years old.

“Tom Heinsohn, the Celtics’ accomplished and animated renaissance man who was involved in all 17 of the franchise’s National Basketball Association titles as a player, coach, and commentator, has died, according to multiple people affiliated with the NBA. He was 86,” the Globe wrote.

Over the past few days, current and former Celtics players reacted to the news. One of Heinsohn’s former teammates, Bill Russell, said goodbye to his longtime friend in a post on social media.

“We were rookies together and friends for life. In life there are a limited number of true friends, today I lost one. RIP Heiny,” Russell said on Twitter.

We were rookies together and friends for life. In life there are a limited number of true friends, today I lost one.

RIP Heiny. pic.twitter.com/nKJn0DqgJJ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 10, 2020

The legendary Celtics forward helped the team to eight NBA titles during his time with in Boston. All of those titles came in just nine total seasons with the team. Only Russell and fellow teammate Sam Jones won more NBA titles.

Heinson made six All-Star games and was the Rookie of the Year out of Holy Cross in 1957.

Who did he beat to win that Rookie of the Year award? None other than his teammate and longtime friend, Bill Russell.