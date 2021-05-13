Boston Celtics Announce Promising Update On Jaylen Brown

Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics had unfortunate news to share regarding Jaylen Brown. The All-Star swingman suffered a torn ligament in his left wrist that’ll keep him out of action for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

This was such a crushing blow to the Celtics, especially since Brown is having the best year of his career. Prior to suffering the injury, he was averaging 24.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Losing a two-way star like Brown will sting for a while, but at least the Celtics had a positive update on him this Thursday.

Boston announced that Brown underwent successful surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.

“Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery,” the Celtics said in a press release. “He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is optimistic that he’ll have Brown back on the court at full strength for the start of next season.

“Obviously you feel for Jaylen, he had a great year,” Stevens said, via Boston.com. “He’s such an important part of us in the here and now and as we move forward. We’re all encouraged that he’s going to be fine after the surgery and will recover 110 percent.”

The Celtics are well on their way to making the playoffs this year, but it’ll be tough for them to reach their ultimate goal without Brown on the court.