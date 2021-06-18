Boston Celtics Are Reportedly Trading PG Kemba Walker

Brad Stevens isn’t wasting time when it comes to rebuilding the Boston Celtics’ roster. On Friday morning, he was able to pull off a major trade involving one of the largest contracts on the team’s payroll.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

Walker just didn’t look like himself this past season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Once the season was over for the Celtics, it was reported that he was growing tired of playing in Boston.

Trading away Walker doesn’t really help the Celtics from a talent standpoint, but now the front office doesn’t have to worry about paying the last two years of his contract.

It’s also worth noting that Al Horford has spent several years in Boston, so it makes sense why Stevens would want him in return from Oklahoma City. He looked sharp with the Thunder this past season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Even though Walker is now a member of the Thunder, his stint with the franchise might not last very long. Wojnarowski is reporting that Oklahoma City could move the veteran guard.

“OKC has three first-round picks in July now. Thunder can work with Walker on what’s next for him as they did with CP3, ‘Melo and Horford,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

NBA fans should expect the Celtics and Thunder to be extremely active this offseason.