Boston Celtics Fans React To The Brad Stevens News

The Boston Celtics were expected to compete for a conference title under head coach Brad Stevens during the 2020-21 season.

While that is still possible, the Celtics have underperformed and now face the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament. If Boston loses, the team will have one more chance to solidify a playoff spot.

With that in mind, there were some questions about Stevens’ future with the team. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki shot down that rumor very quickly during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday.

“Brad Stevens is going to be back,” Woj said on Tuesday. “The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate. This is a coach who’s been to the conference finals three out of four years. They’re going, certainly, continue with Brad Stevens.”

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

It's astounding this is even a topic. Brad Stevens is going NOWHERE this offseason. Six years left on his contract. #Celtics https://t.co/pBE6pzhmgO — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 18, 2021

good – now let's get him a better constructed roster https://t.co/Z3pMPKg2kF — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 18, 2021

In seven seasons as the team’s head coach, Stevens has only failed to make the playoffs in one season – his very first. Since then, he’s led the Celtics to two conference finals appearances as well.

While the team has struggled this season, there is still a chance that Boston can make a run in the playoffs.

Regardless, Stevens isn’t going anywhere.