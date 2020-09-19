Brad Stevens Announces The Plan For Gordon Hayward

The Boston Celtics desperately need to turn things around after falling behind two games against the Miami Heat. Luckily, the team is getting back a major player, in former All-Star forward Gordon Hayward.

Hayward will be active for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. It has been a long road back from the devastating injury he sustained back at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, but he turned in a really solid season for the Celtics this year, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Hayward suffered an ankle sprain in Game 1 of the first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics swept Philly, and edged out a 4-3 series win against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors. The Miami Heat have been a revelation this postseason though, and pulled out an impressive comeback win in Game 2, after a big halftime deficit.

That loss led to a locker room blow up involving Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, that multiple reporters heard from the outside. Brad Stevens has the challenge of bringing the team back together to get his team back in the series. Having a strong veteran scorer off the bench in Hayward should help.

Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward will come off the bench and will be on "minutes monitoring." Stevens said it will be up to Hayward if he can go, but said that he expects him to play tonight in Game 3, as @wojespn reported earlier. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 19, 2020

After falling 117-114 in overtime in Game 1, the Boston Celtics led by as many as 17 in the first half. They fell 106-101, after Miami roared back with a 37-17 third quarter.

When healthy, Gordon Hayward is one of the more talented scorers in the NBA. He’ll be limited tonight, but it gives the Heat’s impressive defense another major factor to worry about. Whether it’ll be enough to bounce back from an 0-2 deficit is year to be seen.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

