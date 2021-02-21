Celtics Reportedly Get Tough Injury News With Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have been without guard Marcus Smart for nearly a month, and it looks like they will have to wait a little longer to get him back.

Before this afternoon’s Pelicans-Celtics game on ABC, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Smart is not likely to return before the All-Star Break next month. The veteran defensive stopper suffered a calf strain against the Los Angeles Lakers back on January 30 and has been out of action ever since.

Smart is one of several key Boston players to miss time this year, including Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

On Countdown ahead of Pelicans-Celtics, @wojespn reported that Marcus Smart is unlikely to come back before Boston returns from the All-Star Break next month. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 21, 2021

Currently, the Celtics are 15-14 overall and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Not horrific, but not where the team wanted to be at this point.

“Our roster obviously is not good. I mean, we are a 14-14 team. There’s no if’s, and’s or but’s about it. That’s who we are,” Celtics GM Danny Ainge told 98.5’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. “This team, where we are, 14-14, if there’s somebody to blame, this is Danny Ainge to blame. This is not Brad Stevens. It’s not Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. It’s not good enough right now. And we all know that. And, you know, we need to get better.”

Since Ainge’s words, Boston is 1-0 with a win over Hawks. We’ll see if they can make it two in a row today.

You can catch Celtics-Pelicans now on ABC.