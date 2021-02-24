Boston Celtics Owner Reacts To Team’s Disappointing Start

The Boston Celtics entered this season as NBA contenders, especially after coming close to a Finals berth in 2020. With the All-Star break just around the corner, it’s fair to say they haven’t met expectations.

Boston has lost three out of its last 10 games and currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. That’s just not good enough for a roster that features Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

On Wednesday, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck made it abundantly clear that his team can’t be labeled a contender with the way they’re playing right now.

“We’re not contenders…You can’t say you’re a contender if you’re below .500 a third of the way into the season, so we’re not,” Grousbeck said on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I hope the second third is better than the first third but we have some work to do.”

When asked what’s the problem, Grousbeck said the Celtics have been too uneven.

“It seems to me like it’s been uneven. I think we’ve got things we can point to that I just won’t point to, but I think it’s been uneven. Some games or some moments during games we look amazing, and that’s a strong word, but there are good periods of time when you can see a lot of potential in this team. But then there are period of times when you lose a 24-point lead and lose the game.”

"You can't say you're a contender if you're below .500 a third of the way into the season" Wyc Grousbeck joins @FelgerAndMazz pic.twitter.com/Hr3t9i3ebz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 24, 2021

Grousbeck was also asked about Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge’s job security, although he quickly shot down the idea of them being on the hot seat.

“They’re our guys and we’re sticking with them, and it’s not even a question in my mind.”

The Celtics will try and get back in the win column tonight against the Hawks.