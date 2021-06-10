The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Tried To Trade Kemba Walker For 1 NBA Player

Earlier this week, news broke that the Boston Celtics had reportedly tried to trade point guard Kemba Walker.

“A source close to Walker said he was hurt by Boston’s efforts to trade him, which created a rift in the Walker-Ainge relationship,” B/R’s Farbod Esnaashari reported.

“Walker has a great relationship with his teammates and looked forward to being a veteran mentor to Tatum and Brown, but the same can’t be said about Walker and the front office. He no longer feels wanted.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix revealed the player Boston tried to trade Kemba Walker for. Mannix reported the Celtics spoke with the San Antonio Spurs about a trade for LaMarcus Aldridge.

Of course, those talks came before the Spurs eventually released Aldridge after he stopped suiting up for the team. He eventually signed with the Brooklyn Nets, but was forced to retire due to a heart issue.

Walker, of course, finished the season as a member of the Celtics after no trade went through. He’s still in the midst of a four-year, $140 million deal as well.

He is set to make $36 million in 2021-22, and then has a player option for 2022-23 worth $37.6 million.


