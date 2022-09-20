Boston Celtics Star Is Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: A general view of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors game during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors defeat the Celtics 124-119. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It looks like the Boston Celtics will be without a key player at the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

Celtics center Robert Williams will undergo knee surgery on his left knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The "Time Lord" will have the procedure this week is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover.

It's the second knee surgery for Williams in the last six months. He previously had a procedure done on his meniscus back in March and played through the issue in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-8 Williams is entering his fifth season with the Celtics. In 61 starts last season, he averaged career-highs in points (10.0), rebounds (9.6) and blocks (2.2) per game.

Williams only appeared in 17 of Boston's 24 playoff games, but still made 15 starts as the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals.

Hopefully this surgery will enable the bouncy big man to be at his best later on in the season.