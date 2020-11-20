As the NBA offseason rages on, more big names are moving teams on Friday afternoon. The Celtics, Grizzlies and Blazers executed a very intriguing deal, sending three players and a future draft pick to different organizations.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland, Boston and Memphis engaged in a three-way trade on Friday.

The Trail Blazers will acquire Enes Kanter, returning the 28-year-old center to Portland. The Grizzlies will receive forward Mario Hezonja from the Blazers and Desmond Bane, the 30th pick in this year’s draft, from the Celtics. Boston will get a future draft pick from Memphis.

The deal shakes things up amongst two top-tier teams in the NBA and a young, talented Grizzlies squad.

Portland is acquiring Boston's Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Kanter is the biggest piece on the move in the deal. The 28-year-old big man has around $5 million left on his two-year, $10 million contract that he signed with Boston last season. Although he continues to struggle on defense, Kanter remains a strong interior offensive threat. He played only 16.9 minutes per game for the Celtics last year, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

With the deal, Kanter fits into the Blazers trade exception and re-joins a deep Portland frontcourt. Jusuf Nurkic returned from injury last season and played well at center, while Zach Collins recovered from ankle surgery. The last time Kanter played for the Blazers, Portland made the Western Conference Finals.

Kanter ($5M) slides into Portland's $7M trade exception and resumes the model at center — Nurkic and Kanter — that helped lead Portland to WCF. Nurkic got hurt late that season, but now he'll be starter with Kanter as backup. Zach Collins is recovering from ankle surgery. https://t.co/2bK5jvWE3F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

Hezonja and Bane will head to Memphis in the deal, according to Wojnarowski. Hezonja will now play on his fourth team in five years after making stops in Orlando, New York, and Portland. The 25-year-old forward averaged just 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game last year. Meanwhile, the Celtics drafted Bane with the 30th overall pick in Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft, but will send him as an asset to Memphis in the deal.

Boston will receive some sort of draft compensation, yet to be named by the teams involved.