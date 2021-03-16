Earlier this week, Indiana basketball moved on from Archie Miller after the team missed yet another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Not long after he was fired, fans and analysts around the country started throwing out possible replacements. One name tossed around, whether or not it is at all realistic, was Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

The story took on a life of its own, with ESPN’s Sage Steele suggesting she would help Stevens pack if he took the job. Well, Sage, don’t get ready to help Stevens pack just yet.

Marc Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub asked Stevens point-blank Tuesday whether he was quitting the Celtics to go home to Indiana.

“I am not,” Stevens said.

Here’s his full answer.

Brad Stevens says he has no interest in going back to college to coach Indiana with @ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/3JrPzd3VsY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2021

“That’s nice of them. That really is,” he said. “That’s home, I get it. I appreciate all the nice sentiments. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s certainly very kind.”

Leaving one of the NBA’s most illustrious teams just to head back to the college basketball ranks would be questionable. Now add in the fact that several coaches on a row have struggled to make the Hoosiers successful.

To take it one step further, Stevens would be starting over in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball.

Unfortunately for Hoosiers fans, it doesn’t sound like Stevens is interested. We’ll have to wait and see who takes over.