Brad Stevens Reacts To The Boston Celtics Drama

Following the Boston Celtics‘ loss on Monday night, veteran guard Marcus Smart called out Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He believes they need to do a better job of getting their teammates involved on a nightly basis.

“Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart said. “Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

On Tuesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was asked about the recent friction in the locker room. Stevens told NBC Sports Boston that Smart’s comments stem from him wanting to win.

“I think the most important thing about last night’s message and what he said was that he talked to those guys about it,” Stevens said, via NBC Sports. “And I saw that today. It’s funny, when you’re in it and when you see guys at the facility — when you see him and Jayson sitting down eating breakfast together today and talking about how to come to find a solution for our team — those guys want to win. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing.”

"When you see [Marcus] & Jayson sitting down eating breakfast together today & talking about how to find our solution for our team… those guys want to win" Brad Stevens speaks exclusively with @NBCSBoston about Marcus Smart's postgame comments last night

Even though Smart was criticized for publicly calling out his teammates, Stevens didn’t seem too bothered by them. However, he wants to make sure Smart and his teammates are open and honest with each other behind closed doors.

“You have to be measured when you talk publicly, but the most important thing is, you’ve got to put your name on it,” Stevens continued. “And you’ve got to make sure you have those direct, difficult conversations.”

The Celtics will try to snap their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.