Brad Stevens Shoots Down Theory About Danny Ainge

Just over six months ago, Danny Ainge stepped down from the president of basketball operations role with the Boston Celtics, citing his desire to spend time with his family.

But, he couldn’t stay away from the NBA for long.

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz announced that Ainge would take over the organization’s basketball operations, naming him alternate governor and CEO of Jazz Basketball and the Smith Entertainment Group. The 62-year-old executive will head right back into the fire with one of the best teams in the league, shortly after making a very public exit from Boston.

The quick turnaround has led some to question whether Ainge was forced out of the Celtics, following a loss in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season. However, Ainge’s successor doesn’t believe that was the case.

Former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who moved from being on the sidelines to take over as president of basketball operations in Boston, said that Ainge was not forced out of his job this past offseason.

“I was here for that entire sequence of events,” Stevens said in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via SB Nation’s Keith Smith. “He let everybody know he was stepping away to have more time to spend with his family, rejuvenate, and figure out what’s next.”

Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich this morning said Danny Ainge wasn't forced out of Boston: "I was here for that entire sequence of events. He let everybody know he was stepping away to have more time to spend with his family, rejuvenate, and figure out what’s next.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 16, 2021

Jazz owner Ryan Smith confirmed Stevens’ comments soon after Ainge’s hiring. He said that he hadn’t tried to seriously court Ainge until he made a serious pitch earlier this month at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge golf tournament.

“If you have D.A. sitting 20 minutes away in Utah, you put him to work, right?” Smith told ESPN. “Everyone has always asked, ‘Is this the plan?’ Well, it definitely wasn’t Danny’s plan until last week.”

Whatever the case may be, Ainge and the Celtics will probably both benefit from a fresh start. The 62-year-old executive will get to pair with ambitious leadership in Utah, while Boston can focus on a new regime led by Stevens and first-year head coach Ime Udoka.