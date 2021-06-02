Breaking: Brad Stevens Will No Longer Coach The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are officially making massive changes. Brad Stevens, who has been the team’s head coach since 2013, will be moving into a new role.

Stevens will no longer be coaching the Celtics and will instead transition into the team’s front office. He’ll become Boston’s new President of Basketball Operations, replacing Danny Ainge.

Ainge has held that position since 2003, but earlier this morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 62-year-old executive was “seriously considering” stepping down. According to multiple reports, Ainge will indeed resign, paving the way for Stevens to take his place.

In turn, Stevens will now have to help lead the search to find his replacement on the Celtics’ sideline.

Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said. https://t.co/U74E2VBLfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

Brad Stevens is moving into the front office on a full-time role, and Celtics are expected to start a search for a new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Celtics staff and coaches have been informed of the changes. https://t.co/yPf6ERS6NK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Hired by the Celtics eight years ago after a stellar run as the head coach of Butler University, Stevens led the green and white to the playoffs in seven of eight seasons. He compiled a 354-282 (.557) regular season record in the process.

Under Stevens, Boston made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, 2018 and 2020, but was unable to advance to the NBA Finals. The Celtics took a massive step back in 2020-21, finishing 36-36 and obtaining the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston was eliminated in five games by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, setting off today’s overhaul.