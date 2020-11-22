Breaking: Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree To New Contract

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum just became the latest young NBA star to sign a lucrative contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195 million pact with the Celtics. The new deal would lock him in in Boston through the 2025-26 season.

Tatum will receive the full rookie max contract extension, per Wojnarowski. In total, the deal could be worth almost $200 million.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Tatum has established himself as one of the top young talents in the NBA since being chosen with the No. 3 overall pick in 2017. The Duke product averaged 23.4 points per game in 2019-20 while earning his first All-Star Game appearance.

Tatum also shot 4o percent from three-point range and averaged career-highs in rebounds (7.0) and assists (3.0) per game last season. He helped lead the Celtics to a 48-24 record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Boston eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers and defending champion Toronto Raptors before falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum averaged 25.7 points per game in the playoffs.