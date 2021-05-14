Brian Scalabrine: What Is The Former NBA Fan Favorite Doing Now?

Of all the end-of-bench role players to pass through the NBA ranks in recent history, Brian Scalabrine has to be up there as an all-time fan favorite. Standing 6-foot-9 with less-than-athletic looking frame, pale complexion and his classic orange fro, the 11-year NBA veteran was hard to miss on the court.

As his legend began to grow in the basketball world, Scalabrine became known by many names: Scal, Veal Scallopini, The Vanilla Godzilla, etc.

But, one beloved nickname stuck out as the overwhelming favorite just as much as he did. Based on a joking comparison to the great Kobe Bryant, Scalabrine became affectionately known as “The White Mamba.”

Retiring from the NBA back in 2012, Scalabrine’s “Mamba” days are over. So, what is he up to now?

Before we get there, let’s take a journey through his professional career as one of the most notable non-stars in NBA history.

The White Mamba Rises: College and NBA Career, Final Stats

People often forget that even NBA bench warmers were once superstars in their own right. Scalabrine is no exception.

Through three seasons at USC from 1998-2001, Scal was a standout player for the Trojans program. Averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in his solid collegiate career, the 1st team All-Pac 12 center is widely considered a top-10 talent to come out of USC.

After his third season with the Trojans, Scalabrine chose to enter the 2001 NBA Draft where he was selected by the New Jersey Nets with the No. 34 overall pick. Starting his NBA career playing just 10.4 minutes per game through his rookie season, he slowly worked his way up on the Nets‘ roster — notching a career-high 21.6 minutes per game in year four.

Showing his value as a role player through 2004-05 season, he then signed a five-year $15 million deal with the Boston Celtics. During his stint with the C’s, Scalabrine helped the team to its first NBA Finals victory since 1986, claiming his first and only championship ring in 2008.

After his five-year contract with the Celtics expired in 2010, the organization let him walk. The longtime veteran closed out his NBA career with two years on the Chicago Bulls roster.

In 11 NBA seasons, Brian Scalabrine appeared in 520 games, making 61 starts. He scored 1,594 career points, averaging 3.1 points and two rebounds per game.

Post-Mamba Days

Just one year after he retired in the summer before the 2013-14 NBA season, Scalabrine accepted a job as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors under then head coach Mark Jackson. After a difference in opinion midway through the year, Jackson demoted the recently-retired player to the Warriors’ D-League affiliate.

The following year, Scalabrine made his triumphant return to Boston, when he joined Comcast SportsNet New England (now NBC Sports Boston) as a color commentator for away games. He’s currently in his seventh year with the network.

Furthering his sports broadcasting resume, Scalabrine is also the host of The Starting Lineup, a radio show that airs 7-10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Radio.

While his NBA playing days are long over, The White Mamba is still known to lace up the kicks every now and then.

In 2017, Scal joined the newly-formed three-on-three league called the Big3. While his team didn’t enjoy overwhelming success, the former baller showed he still had some left in the tank — logging 19 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal through one season as captain of the Ball Hogs.

Earlier this year, Scalabrine made some more headlines for his basketball abilities once again. Shooting around at a local gym, a high school hooper challenged the retired White Mamba to a game of 1v1.

At 43 years old, Scal absolutely dominated with an 11-0 shutout.

These high school kids bet Brian Scalabrine a pair of shoes they could beat him 1-on-1 😅 @brkicks (via joshlopesss/IG) pic.twitter.com/FX2NjbD4Sa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2021

He hasn’t been afraid to make some waves with his basketball opinions either. Taking aim at Kevin Durant, now the star of his former franchise the Nets, Scalabrine said he doesn’t think the talented forward “makes everyone around him better” like LeBron James.

Where Is Brian Scalabrine Now? His Family, Net Worth

Living with his family up in New England, Scalabrine currently resides at a home in Winchester, Massachusetts. The Scal family house sits just outside of Boston where he remains an analyst for the Celtics.

Marrying his wife Kristen Couch, back in 2003, the couple have now been wed for 18 years and have three children together.

Combining his 11-year NBA playing career and his post-retirement sports broadcasting endeavors, Scalabrine holds an estimated net worth of $10 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com.

While his stats may not jump off the page when you look over his lengthy NBA career, The White Mamba has still managed to make a lasting impact in the minds of basketball fans everywhere.