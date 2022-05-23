Celtics Announce Availability Of Robert Williams, Marcus Smart For Game 4

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have unveiled Marcus Smart and Robert Williams' statuses for tonight's Game 4.

While Williams (left knee soreness) will be available tonight, Smart (right ankle sprain) will not. Williams did not play in Saturday's Game 3 loss, while Smart did, suffering his ankle injury in the second half.

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year also missed Game 1 of the series with a mid-foot sprain.

Boston star Jayson Tatum, who is dealing with an ailing shoulder, will be able to play as well tonight.

Boston is not the only team in this series dealing with injuries. The Miami Heat will be without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro tonight due to a groin problem.

Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Miami currently leads the series 2-1.