As if the Boston Celtics‘ recent struggles weren’t bad enough, Jaylen Brown suffered a minor injury during last night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Brown, who finished with 22 points and seven assists, experienced some discomfort in his left knee. Fortunately for the Celtics, it doesn’t sound like a serious issue.

The Celtics have listed Brown as questionable for Friday night’s showdown with the Hawks. The official injury is being labeled as left knee soreness.

Brown is having arguably the best season of his career, averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Even though Brown is playing at such a high level, Boston is currently just the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The biggest issue for the Celtics is the way they’ve been playing in the month of February, owning a 4-6 record over their last 10 games.

During his postgame press conference on Wednesday night, Brown addressed the Celtics’ latest skid.

“I think that we’ve won a lot of games and played tremendous against some good teams and against some other teams we haven’t, but we just got to find some consistency,” Brown said, via MassLive. “I know it’s probably tough to watch, shit it’s tough to play, but I think that there’s a lot to learn and improve on moving towards the future.”

We’ll see if the Celtics can get back on the right track tomorrow night.