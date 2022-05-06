Celtics Coach Offers Promising Update On Marcus Smart

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Marcus Smart missed Game 2 for the Boston Celtics due to multiple thigh contusions and a shoulder stinger. Though he might not be at 100 percent, it sounds like he'll be ready to go for Game 3.

On Friday morning, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced that Smart will be listed as probable for Game 3 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This lines up with what Udoka said on Thursday after practice. Clearly, Smart' health is trending in the right direction.

Smart has played a major role in the Celtics' playoff run so far. His return should give Udoka's squad a huge lift as it tries to steal at least one game on the road against the Bucks.

Earlier this week, Smart revealed that it was hard watching his teammates take on the Bucks without him.

"Just wishing I was out there with my guys," Smart said, via ESPN. "It's really tough. My guys know, anybody who knows me understands that if I'm gonna miss a game, especially a playoff game, something's really gotta be really wrong."

We'd imagine Smart will be fired up for Game 3.

Tipoff between the Bucks and Celtics is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.