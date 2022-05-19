Celtics Get Encouraging Al Horford News Before Game 2

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics might have Al Horford available after all for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight.

Boston has upgraded Horford to questionable as of this afternoon. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is continuing to test the veteran big man with the hope he'll be able to get out of COVID-19 protocols.

Horford missed Game 1 on Tuesday after entering health and safety protocols.

Horford was a major contributor to the Celtics' second round series win over the Milwaukee Bucks, posting a double-double in a Game 2 victory and scoring 30 points in a pivotal win in Game 4.

Horford also grabbed 10 boards apiece in Games 6 and 7, both Boston victories.

The Celtics were without both Horford and Marcus Smart in Game 1 on Tuesday, but Smart is probable for tonight. We should know Horford's status within the next few hours.

Game 2 between the Bucks and Celtics will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.