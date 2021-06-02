This Wednesday morning is off to a roaring start in the NBA thanks to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski regarding Boston Celtics GM/President Danny Ainge.

According to Woj, Ainge is “seriously considering” his future after nearly two decades running the Celtics and could step down from his role. Ainge has been the President of Basketball Ops for Boston since 2003.

During that time, he’s helped revitalize the team he played for in the 1980s, building “The Big Three” that led the Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008 and another Finals appearance in 2010. However, in recent seasons, there has been criticism for Boston’s inability to get over the proverbial hump under Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens.

The Celtics lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years before falling off considerably this season. Boston finished 36-36 in a campaign marred by injuries and inconsistency.

The Celtics earned the seventh seed in the East and were officially eliminated from the playoffs last night by the No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets, who won their first-round series in five games.

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

If Ainge does wind up resigning, his former position will be a coveted one despite the Celtics’ struggles this year. After all, this team still has an enticing core, led by emerging superstar Jayson Tatum and swingman Jaylen Brown, who is recovering from injury.

Interestingly, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports that if Ainge leaves, he won’t be retiring. Rather, he’ll likely look for opportunities elsewhere.

If Danny Ainge exits, he isn’t expected to retire, sources told @SInow. Ainge has been running the Celtics for nearly two decades. Sense is he would look for other opportunities. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 2, 2021

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more news comes out.