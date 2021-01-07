Celtics, Heat Release Joint Statement Before Game

Before tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was about to tip off, the players left the hardwood. It was unclear what their motive was at first, but the two teams just released a joint statement explaining their actions.

“2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed,” the Celtics and Heat said in a statement. “We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on. The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were teated and the encouragement given to today’s protesters who acted illegally just shows how much work we have to do.

“We have decided to play tonight’s game to try to bring joy into people’s lives. But we must not forget the injustices in our society, and we will continue to use our voices and our platform to highlight these issues and do everything we can to work for a more equal and just America.”

The Celtics and Heat returned to the floor to play tonight’s game, but their message has certainly been delivered.

Almost every player on the Celtics and Heat kneeled for the national anthem tonight, a clear sign of unity in the NBA.

The sports world learned last summer just how impactful the NBA can be. Athletes now are using their platforms to raise awareness toward social justice issues in America.

Hopefully the NBA’s message will inspire others to come together during this dark time.