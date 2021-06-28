Celtics’ New Coach Has Message For Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has a knack for helping stars add a “super” to the front of their reputation. That will be his task in Boston with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Udoka acknowledged during his introductory press conference he believes Tatum and Brown are on the verge of superstar status. He compared the two to Kawhi Leonard in Toronto before he became one of the NBA’s best players.

“Talking to Kawhi Leonard as a young guy, I used to tell him, ‘Why wait? What are you waiting for?” Udoka said, via NESN.com. “These guys don’t give him too much respect. I’d say the same thing to Jayson and Jaylen.”

Udoka wants both Brown and Tatum to use the lack of respect as fuel. In other words, use the disrespect as a motivator to improve play.

“You know, sky’s the limit. The fact that you’re not All-NBA, that should be a chip on your shoulder,” Udoka continued. “You should play with that edge and want to prove people wrong. My message to them would be, ‘Why wait?’ The talent is there, work ethic is there. There’s a chance to be a better leader and more vocal at times, but don’t wait for anything. Go out and take it now.”

There were rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown’s future with the team. But it sounds like Ime Udoka is planning on keeping him for the 2021-22 season.

The Celtics’ young core is strong with Brown and Jayson Tatum at the forefront. But it’s time to reshape the roster around them.

Boston has plenty of work to do this off-season as it tries to create a championship team.