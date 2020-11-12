Celtics, Pacers Reportedly Discussing Notable Trade

The Boston Celtics are seemingly just one player away from being able to win the NBA championship. The Indiana Pacers could provide that player Boston’s been looking for.

The Celtics and Pacers are reportedly having trade discussions involving Myles Turner, one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. Tuner is exactly the type of player Boston needs to complete what’s already one of the most formidable lineups in the league.

The Celtics have all the wing and guard players they need to compete with the best. But rebounding and rim protection has plagued Boston’s chances to run through the east and reach the NBA Finals.

An elite big man isn’t a necessary component of a championship team – just look at the Lakers. But it certainly doesn’t hurt. It looks like the Celtics are finally on the hunt for an elite big man, and that could come in the form of Turner.

The Celtics and Pacers have discussed a trade that sends Myles Turner to Boston, per league source. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 12, 2020

Who would the Celtics give up to land a player as talented as Myles Turner? Draft picks certainly wouldn’t hurt. But it’d take much more than one or two picks to land the elite big man.

All eyes are on Marcus Smart here. First off, Smart’s value has never been higher, so now’s the perfect time to trade him. Second, it’s pretty clear the Celtics want to move forward with Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown. Smart doesn’t exactly fit in with that already talented trio.

Danny Ainge has made plenty of wise decisions during his time with the Celtics. But landing Turner would no doubt he his biggest accomplishment yet because of how big of a need Turner’s position is for Boston.