Celtics Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Point Guard Trade

Every offseason it seems like the Boston Celtics are linked to a potential blockbuster trade. This year will not be any different, as Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on an All-Star guard from the Western Conference.

The Celtics have emerged as a suitor for Jrue Holiday, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. Boston could package its trio of first-round picks in this year’s draft to move into the lottery. It would then flip that lottery pick to New Orleans in a package for Holiday.

Earlier this month, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Holiday was mentioned in some trade talks. He’s extremely valuable to the Pelicans, but it’s obvious the franchise wants to build around its young players like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Holiday has two years remaining on his current contract. However, the final year on his deal is a player option for $26 million.

Holiday would be a solid addition to a Celtics roster that is loaded with talent. In fact, an argument could be made that he’s the missing piece for a team that nearly made the NBA Finals.

Last season, Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game. Not only is he a force on the offensive end, Holiday has proven to be an elite defender, earning All-Defensive Team honors twice in his career.

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, time might be running out on Holiday’s tenure in New Orleans.