Celtics Reportedly Eyeing 2 Big Names Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Now that their rough patch is officially over, the Boston Celtics can once again think about making a championship run this season.

The Celtics are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-17 record. While the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has been great throughout this season, they could use another impact player alongside them.

Although the Celtics have missed out on marquee players at the trade deadline in the past, Danny Ainge has a few stars on his radar.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Boston has interest in Orlando center Nikola Vucevic and Detroit forward Jerami Grant. The former is a two-time All-Star, whereas the latter is currently having the best year of his career.

Grant has been marvelous this season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game. It might be tough to get the Pistons to trade him just one year into his three-year contract, though.

Vucevic, on the other hand, might be a more realistic trade candidate for the Celtics. There are two years remaining on his contract, but the Magic are struggling and could benefit from trading him while his value is high.

With the All-Star break set for this weekend, Vucevic is averaging 24.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. He would immediately help Boston’s frontcourt for the second half of the season.

