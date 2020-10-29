It’s pretty obvious the Boston Celtics won’t win a championship with their current roster. The organization is “weighing the idea” of trading for one of the NBA’s best rim protectors as a result, per a report from Legion Hoops.

The Lakers’ championship run proved big-man, bully ball isn’t dead. Los Angeles’ vast number of rim protectors and bruising front-court defenders was a critical component to the organization’s 17th championship.

The Celtics have the guards and wing defenders to compete for a championship. But a lack of dominant big men hurts their chances. Boston is hoping to find a solution this off-season.

The Boston Celtics are reportedly “weighing the idea” of trading for Utah’s Rudy Gobert. Gobert is one of the best defenders and rim protectors in the NBA. He’d vastly improve the Celtics’ defensive attack, which right now relies on guard and wing defenders.

The Celtics are weighing the idea of trading for Jazz center Rudy Gobert, source tells me. There’s belief within the Celtics organization that trading for a center this offseason is a priority. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) October 29, 2020

Boston may be considering making an offer, but it’s unlikely the Jazz will consider any that don’t include Marcus Smart or Jaylen Brown. Reports indicate Danny Ainge and the Celtics aren’t moving Brown, Smart and of course, Jayson Tatum.

Of course, the Celtics have plenty of draft picks to offer. Gordon Hayward may also be a key piece involved. But the Jazz likely won’t make any trades that would bring Hayward back to Salt Lake City.

The Celtics clearly realize they need a better front court. But a trade for Rudy Gobert seems implausible, unless Boston’s willing to give up a key piece like Brown or Smart, including a few high draft picks.