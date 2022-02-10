Celtics, Rockets Agree To Trade At Deadline Buzzer

Right before the buzzer went off on Thursday afternoon, the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets agreed to a trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Boston is trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston in exchange for Daniel Theis.

This is an interesting deal to say the least. Theis averaged 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season.

It’s a bit surprising that Schroder was moved to a team that isn’t contending for a playoff spot. The veteran guard would’ve been a nice piece for any playoff team in need of help at point guard.

Schroder was having a bounce-back year in Boston, averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists per game.

The Boston Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets in package for Daniel Theis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

This was the this trade that Boston made this afternoon.

The first move the Celtics made was trading Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick.

Then, the Celtics traded Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White.

Time will tell if these moves will help out the Celtics’ playoff chances.