Celtics Rumored To Be Eyeing Notable NBA Draft Trade

The Boston Celtics don't own a first-round pick in tonight's NBA Draft, but a new report says they might be considering trading for one.

According to The Athletic's Zach Harper, Boston has its eyes on LSU forward Tari Eason, who has become one of the rising players in the draft in recent weeks.

If the Celtics are dead set on Eason, they will likely have to deal one of their young bench talents to move up to draft him, Harper said.

"Sources have told me the Celtics are high on him and could be looking to move into the first round to grab Eason by dangling a young role player like Payton Pritchard or Aaron Nesmith," Harper wrote. "They may have to get above No. 17 to do so, because it’s also believed Houston loves Eason at that selection if they end up keeping that pick."

Boston currently owns the No. 53 pick in the second round tonight. San Antonio has the rights to the Celtics' first round pick--25th overall--because of the Derrick White trade earlier this year.

The 6-foot-8 Eason, who began his college career at Cincinnati in 2020-21, started only four of 33 games for LSU this season. However, he was impactful during his time on the court, scoring 16.9 points and grabbing 6.6 rebounds per appearance.

Eason also shot 36% from three-point range and connected on 80% of his free throw attempts.