The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics were back at it on Tuesday night and Celtics fans might be wishing they had a re-do.

Brooklyn was victorious in Game 1 with a 104-93 contest that was closer than the final score indicated. While Boston performed admirably in the first game, Game 2 was a completely different story.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 40-26 lead after the first quarter of play. Another 12 minutes later and the Nets extended that lead to 24 points at the half – taking a 71-47 advantage into halftime.

Things only got worse in the second half. Celtics star Jayson Tatum left the game after being poked in the eye by Nets star Kevin Durant.

“Boston Celtics says Jayson Tatum (poked in the eye) will be out the remainder of tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets,” NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported.

Tatum initially tried to stay in the game, but with the game out of reach it didn’t make sense to keep him out there.

Boston will need to re-group and find a form they haven’t been able to reach yet this season. The Celtics need Tatum to be playing at his best if they want to avoid getting swept by the Eastern Conference favorites.

We’ll have more on Tatum when it becomes available.