Celtics Update Status Of Point Guard Kemba Walker

Celtics fans, rejoice. Kemba Walker might make his season debut on Sunday against the Knicks.

According to Boston’s official injury report, the 30-year-old point guard will be available as the Celtics welcome in New York to TD Garden at 1 p.m. ET. Walker missed the start of the 2020-21 campaign with a nagging knee injury, but will give the team a huge boost upon his return. The Celtics also confirmed that Daniel Theis will be available on Sunday, while Tacko Fall remains questionable with a left ankle sprain.

If Walker makes his debut on Sunday, it would mark the beginning of his 10th season in the NBA and his second spent in Boston. Last year, the four-time league All Star battled injuries and played in just 56 games for the Celtics, but proved to be a key piece of Boston’s backcourt. Walker averaged 20.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

His return will give an already loaded Celtics team another electric scoring option. Boston leapt out to an 8-3 start this season and currently sits atop the Eastern Conference in the early going.

#NEBHInjuryReport Update: Tacko Fall (Left Ankle Sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Theis – AVAILABLE

In Walker’s absence, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown took another leap forward to lead the Celtics. The duo averaged a combined 52.7 points per game during Boston’s fast start with both players shooting around 50 percent. Both have quickly filled the void left by Gordon Hayward who signed with the Hornets this offseason.

Rookie point guard Payton Pritchard also has gotten plenty of run during Walker’s recovery. The 2020 Pac 12 Player of the Year for Oregon already has established himself as a key part of Boston’s rotation after just 11 games. During the span, Pritchard averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals on 23.1 minutes per game. With Walker’s return, the rookie will likely take on a smaller role, but should still prove to be an important key to the Celtics success.

In the immediate future, Boston will hope to get Walker back up to speed. The 30-year-old point guard will be needed down the stretch as the Celtics hope to make their NBA Finals since the 2009-10 season. Boston will be back at full strength today as they take on New York at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV.