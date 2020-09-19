Charles Barkley Issues A Challenge To 1 Boston Celtics Star

With the Boston Celtics trailing the Miami Heat 2-0 heading into tonight’s Game 3, Charles Barkley has issued a challenge to point guard Kemba Walker.

Walker’s struggles from the end of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Toronto have carried over to the first games of the conference finals. He’s 15-for-38 from the field through two games against Miami, including just 5-of-20 from three-point range.

Additionally, Kemba has only nine assists against eight turnovers. If the Celtics are to make a comeback in this series, they need more from their All-Star point guard.

That is the message Barkley tried to convey on TNT’s Inside the NBA last night.

Via Clutch Points:

“Kemba Walker’s got to play better. Plain and simple. He’s a vet. He’s been an All-Star. They gave him hundreds of millions of dollars to come to Boston to take them to the next level. He has not played well. It’s time for him to step up. One of the responsibilities of being a star: you cannot hide. You cannot disappear.”

Down two games and coming off some post-game unrest on Thursday, Walker and the Celtics certainly have their backs to the wall right now.

They can begin their climb back tonight when they take on the Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.