2 Coaches Named As Reported Candidates For Celtics Job

The Boston Celtics are officially in the market for a new head coach now that Brad Stevens has officially replaced Danny Ainge as team president.

There should be no shortage of interested candidates, given the fact Boston has a core to build around that includes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. We’re going to see a lot of coaches linked to the job, and already, two names have emerged.

According to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be candidates in Boston.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 2, 2021

Now, at first glance, this report seems a little curious. After all, Pierce was just 63-120 with the Hawks, who immediately turned things around under Nate McMillan after Pierce was fired midway through this season.

Kidd has been on the Lakers’ staff since 2019 after head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He is 183-190 with three playoff appearances in four-plus season as a head coach.

It is possible that Kidd and Pierce will actually both be legitimate candidates for the job. It’s also possible that they leaked this info to Haynes in an effort to get their names out there and drum up interest around the league.