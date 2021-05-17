Colin Cowherd Has Another Team In Mind For Brad Stevens

It’s no secret that nothing has gone according to plan for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics this year. The once believed to be Eastern Conference competitor finished the regular season with a record of 36-36 and will now have to toil in the play-in tournament to earn its spot in first round.

The Celtics performance has been so disappointing that Stevens’ future in Boston now seems in doubt.

But for Colin Cowherd, not all hope should be lost for the 44-year-old head coach. If the Celtics exit the postseason early and Stevens needs a new spot, the FOX Sports host suggested the Milwaukee Bucks.

“… Brad Stevens would be unemployed for five minutes. Be very careful about letting a guy go that can come back to haunt you…” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Monday. “If Milwaukee struggles in the playoffs, [Mike] Budenholzer is out. The Bucks are going to hire Brad Stevens. He’s going to beat you for 10 years. As long as Jrue Holliday and Giannis are together, they’re going to win a lot of series…

“Be careful about Brad, because I think Milwaukee is one of those teams sitting there and if they don’t win [this season], they’re getting him. Stevens will spend 15 years there and you’re stuck with Kemba Walker and somebody’s third choice as your head coach.”

Budenholzer’s tenure with the Bucks could certainly come to an end after this year if he falls short again in the playoffs. If Stevens was let go, Milwaukee would be happy to scoop up a coach of his caliber for next season.

But, it remains to be seen if the former Butler head coach will be pushed out of Boston. Just last week, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge defended Stevens when speaking about potential offseason changes within the organization.

“Nice try [laughing],” Ainge replied when asked if he’d consider firing Stevens after the season ended. “I’m not saying that Brad is a perfect coach. He’ll tell you there’s things he can improve on that he wishes he could’ve done better this year. But that’s not the issue. Brad is a fantastic basketball coach – always has been and is getting better, not worse. Our team has been decimated by injuries and underperformed, there is no doubt about it. We’re not as good as we thought we were, it’s that simple.”

Although the organization continues to point to injuries as the primary cause of their disappointing campaign, it certainly feels like there’s change coming in Boston. Whether that’s with the roster, Stevens, or even with Ainge and the front office, the Celtics shouldn’t stand idly by during the upcoming offseason.