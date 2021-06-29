Colin Cowherd Floats Blockbuster Damian Lillard Trade

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is reportedly less than content with the team and could request a trade, per a recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

In the days since Haynes broke that news, there has been endless speculation about where the Portland could trade the six-time All-Star, if they are unable to convince Lillard to stay. The Boston Celtics are one team that has been mentioned.

On “The Herd” Monday afternoon, Colin Cowherd reviewed several mock trade scenarios and said if he were the Blazers, he’d accept the chance to move Lillard to Boston for two key young pieces and multiple first-round picks.

“This is one of the rare, if I’m Portland and I know the goal is to win a championship, I would take the Celtics’ offer,” Cowherd said. “Jaylen Brown is only 24. He has gotten better every year. He just averaged 25 (points per game). Marcus Smart’s only 27. Tremendous defensive player. His offense is spotty. But the Celtics have first-round picks in ’22, ’23, ’24 and ’25. If I can get two of those, Jaylen and Marcus Smart, I can start to solve some of my issues and I would be a much better defensive team without having to give up all the offense. That move I would make.”

What's the best trade package on the market for Damian Lillard?@ColinCowherd puts on his GM hat alongside @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/3wJIq6BhbN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 28, 2021

All things considered, that’s not a bad package for Portland to rebuild with, but the Celtics would have to decide if they want to break up the formidable duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum. Lillard is clearly a better player than Brown and Smart, but how would acquiring him affect the overall strength of the roster, particularly defensively?

Then again, considering how the Celtics’ lack of bold moves seems to have contributed to their inability to win a championship in recent years, perhaps they need a blockbuster like this to get over the hump.

