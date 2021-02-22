Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For The Boston Celtics

Through 30 games, the Boston Celtics don’t look anything like the potential title contenders people expected them to be this season.

Boston is 15-15 after yesterday’s teeth-gnashing overtime loss at New Orleans. The Celtics led the Pelicans by as many as 24 points before blowing the lead and losing 120-115.

Thus far, the Celtics have dealt with injuries to starters Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, as well as Jayson Tatum’s absence due to COVID-19. However, FS1’s Colin Cowherd thinks another issue is plaguing the franchise.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd criticized the approach of Celtics GM Danny Ainge and the team’s front office, which has been reluctant to go all-in recently.

Cowherd praised Boston’s ability to draft and develop players, but knocked their avoidance of trading for a big star such as James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard or Anthony Davis.

"Congratulations on being patient, frugal and winning trades. You're just not that good of a basketball team." — @ColinCowherd on the 15-15 Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/AOy9TXKFlO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 22, 2021

Cowherd does have a point here. The Celtics have been bullish about holding onto their core of young players, and even Ainge himself took the blame recently for his team’s roster.

“Our roster obviously is not good. I mean, we are a 14-14 team. There’s no if’s, and’s or but’s about it. That’s who we are,” the Celtics’ GM said last Thursday on Thursday. “This team, where we are, 14-14, if there’s somebody to blame, this is Danny Ainge to blame. This is not Brad Stevens. It’s not Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. It’s not good enough right now. And we all know that. And, you know, we need to get better.”

Unless Boston can swing a bold trade in the next couple of weeks, it looks like there won’t be many changes this year. They are going to have to figure it out with what they have.