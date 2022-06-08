Colin Cowherd Has Interesting NFL Comparison For Jayson Tatum

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made some interesting comments during a media session. He brought up that people are having a debate about whether or not he's a superstar.

"I want to know where that came from, like did I tweet that? Did I ever say that I'm a superstar? That never came from me, but it's been a big deal this last year and a half or two," Tatum said.

On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd addressed Tatum's comments. He doesn't want Tatum to downplay his own skillset.

Cowherd then compared Tatum to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

"He sounds like Andy Dalton," Cowherd said. "I want my guy to sound like Matt Stafford or Joe Burrow."

Cowherd added that Tatum has to know that he's a great player. If not, defenders will try to expose his "self-doubt."

Tatum is averaging 20 points per game thus far in the Finals. The Celtics need more from him if they're going to win the championship.

Game 3 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.