Colin Cowherd Has A Suggestion For The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have one of the brightest stars in the NBA in Jayson Tatum. The rest of the roster, however, needs some work.

Once the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets came to an end, the franchise made a few notable changes. Danny Ainge is no longer the president and general manager, and Brad Stevens is now transitioning from the sidelines to the front office.

Stevens will have plenty of work cut out for him as the new president of basketball operations for Boston. His first order of business will be to find Tatum a reliable co-star.

It’s possible that Jaylen Brown will stay healthy and become that two-way star that Tatum needs next to him, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes the Celtics should consider trading the All-Star forward this offseason.

“Looking for a coach, overhauled the front office, Kemba Walker’s got bad knees, Jaylen Brown was injured,” Cowherd said. “I’ll defend Danny Ainge. I think Danny Ainge is — there’s some that may be better, but Boston’s kind of rebooting the whole process. They’re probably going to need to move a Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart to get a running mate for Jayson Tatum.”

Prior to his wrist injury, Brown averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Celtics. Those are really impressive numbers, but Boston’s front office may look for an upgrade on the wing.

