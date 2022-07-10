Danilo Gallinari Makes Free Agency Decision

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 26: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Danilo Gallinari has decided to take his talents up to New England for the next couple of years.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gallinari has signed a two-year $13.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

The deal is fully guaranteed and it includes a player option.

Gallinari was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday after he was acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade last month.

Before he was traded to the Spurs, he was on the Atlanta Hawks and played for them for two seasons. He finished the 2021-22 season averaging 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 43% from the floor.

He's also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks during his NBA career.

Gallinari has been known to be a strong three-point shooter during his time in the league. This past season, he shot 38% from deep and for his career, he's right around that same number (38.2%).

Having that threat to the outside could be a game-changer for the Celtics as they look to keep contending next season and beyond.