Danny Ainge Was Asked About Brad Stevens’ Job Security

Brad Stevens is widely considered one of the best coaches in the NBA. However, he may be on the hot seat due to the Boston Celtics’ inconsistent play this year.

The Celtics still have time to right their wrongs this season, but the clock is ticking. With the play-in tournament about to begin, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is constantly facing questions about this offseason.

During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub this Thursday, Ainge made it known that changes are coming for the Celtics.

“We’ll definitely be looking to make changes in the offseason,” Ainge said. “Obviously I can’t go into any of those kind of details, but there will be some changes. How significant? I don’t know yet.”

Ainge was then asked if he’ll consider firing Stevens this offseason. His response was quite telling, as he immediately defended the Celtics’ head coach.

“Nice try [laughing]. I’m not saying that Brad is a perfect coach. He’ll tell you there’s things he can improve on that he wishes he could’ve done better this year. But that’s not the issue. Brad is a fantastic basketball coach – always has been and is getting better, not worse. Our team has been decimated by injuries and underperformed, there is no doubt about it. We’re not as good as we thought we were, it’s that simple.”

Danny Ainge tells @Toucherandrich that changes will be made this off-season pic.twitter.com/H4hUry8WaY — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) May 13, 2021

Since joining the Celtics in 2013, Stevens owns a 353-281 record. He’s taken the team to the Eastern Conference Finals three times but hasn’t made it to the NBA Finals yet.

If the Celtics get knocked out of this year’s playoffs fairly early, the front office will have a few tough decisions to make.