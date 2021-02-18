Danny Ainge Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Celtics’ Start

The Boston Celtics have been mediocre through the first 28 games of the NBA season, and Danny Ainge is placing the blame on himself.

Boston has been hampered by injuries to multiple key players and Jayson Tatum’s scary bout with COVID-19. As a result, the 14-14 Celtics have lacked consistency thus far and currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

While a lack of health and continuity has contributed to Boston’s struggles, Ainge was brutally honest about the overall construction of the roster–and his responsibility for it–in a radio interview earlier today.

“Our roster obviously is not good. I mean, we are a 14-14 team. There’s no if’s, and’s or but’s about it. That’s who we are,” the Celtics’ GM told 98.5’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. “This team, where we are, 14-14, if there’s somebody to blame, this is Danny Ainge to blame. This is not Brad Stevens. It’s not Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. It’s not good enough right now. And we all know that. And, you know, we need to get better.”

What makes this situation complicated for Ainge is that there’s not much roster adjustments the Celtics can make during the season. They kind of just have to hope they can get enough guys healthy at the same time and get rolling.

“Depth is a problem and we’re aware of that,” Ainge explained. “But when you just say that you’re going to go add depth and then you get healthy and then the depth doesn’t get to play. And we’ve run through those problems before in the past, as you guys are aware.”

We’ll see if Boston, which has lost eight of its last 12 games, can start getting things turned around tomorrow night in a home game against the Atlanta Hawks.