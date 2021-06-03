Danny Ainge Makes Honest Statement About Rest Of His Career

The Boston Celtics dominated Wednesday’s headlines when news surfaced Danny Ainge was stepping down from his role with the organization.

Ainge served as president and GM of the Celtics since 2003. He started considering stepping down from the position when he suffered a mild heart attack in 2019.

“It was my decision,” Ainge said during his news conference on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “I don’t know if there was a moment in time, but like I said earlier, I trust my instincts, and my instincts told me a couple months ago that it was time for me to move on, and that’s what’s best for us, that’s what’s best for the Celtics.”

Ainge may no longer be with the Boston Celtics, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done with the NBA. He told Boston radio’s Toucher and Rich he “wants to work,” but isn’t looking to be as involved as he was with the Celtics. He also has yet to make himself available for other positions, but clearly plans to do so.

“I haven’t really made myself available,” Ainge said, via NBC Boston’s Darren Hartwell. “But it’s probably too early for that. I need some time off. I need to get away. But listen, I don’t want to not do anything the rest of my life. I want to work, but I don’t want to do very much, so there’s not that many people out there looking for somebody to hire to do very little.”

Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich is a mood: "I want to work, but I don't want to do very much. So, there's not that many people out there looking for somebody to hire to do very little." — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 3, 2021

The Utah Jazz have already been floated as a potential landing spot for Danny Ainge.

For now, it appears the 62-year-old isn’t going to rush to get back in the workforce. He’s going to enjoy some time off before making any decisions regarding his future.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are in search of a new head coach. Brad Stevens has replaced Ainge as Boston’s new president of basketball operations.