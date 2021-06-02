NBA World Reacts To ESPN’s Danny Ainge Report

After last year’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, expectations were sky high for the Boston Celtics. The team never quite found a rhythm this season, though, and a late-season injury to Jaylen Brown derailed what should have been a promising season. Now, the day after playoff elimination, longtime general manager Danny Ainge is reportedly weighing his options.

The team limped to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, after going 36-36 during the regular season. They were matched up with the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise that Ainge crushed in the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade years ago. The Nets have bounced back to put together a legitimate Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and former Celtic Kyrie Irving, and dispatched Boston in five games, with an average margin of victory of over 11 points.

The Nets wrapped up the series on Tuesday night with a 123-109 win. Harden led the way with a 34/10/10 triple-double, while Irving chipped in 25 points and Durant scored 24.

“Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Wednesday morning. It would open up one of the most interesting jobs in the sport, with a talented young roster but the weight of serious championship expectations.

For all the flack (some of it deserved) Danny Ainge caught this year, if he steps down now he leaves the Celtics with a 23-year-old future MVP candidate and a 24-year-old All Star both signed long-term and all of the team’s future firsts, which is … a pretty good place! — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 2, 2021

Of course, with NBA Twitter being what it is, there are plenty of jokes aimed at Ainge. The most notable running joke about the Celtics GM is all of the star players that he “almost” traded for over the last few years, which have inevitably come out in reports.

Look, I'm not saying this is going to happen, but this could be a legendary chapter in the "Danny Ainge almost" story https://t.co/t1KvE9XL3V — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 2, 2021

Ainge is gonna come so close to stepping down — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙍𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙣 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) June 2, 2021

And of course, there are plenty of rumors popping up about his next move already. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says that Ainge would likely pursue other opportunities.

The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards have come up as potential options.

Wizards previously pursued high-profiled executives Masai Ujiri and Tim Connelly. Most would put Danny Ainge in that same class. Another story-line to potentially watch for in Washington. https://t.co/xexnBALq5y — Ben Mehić (@BenMehicNBA) June 2, 2021

Danny Ainge had been rumored to leave the Celtics for some time early in the playoffs. One team mentioned has been the Utah Jazz if he were to leave for another team. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) June 2, 2021

Danny Ainge is one of the most accomplished executives in basketball, and will certainly land another job if he wants to leave behind Boston. That is a tough decision to make given how much talent that roster still has, but he joined the franchise in the front office in 2003. After nearly 20 years, it could make sense for both sides to go in a different direction.

Update: Quite the morning for the Celtics.

Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said. https://t.co/U74E2VBLfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

We’ll have more as this whole situation unfolds.