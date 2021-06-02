The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN’s Danny Ainge Report

Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics.WALTHAM, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: General manager Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics speaks with the media during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 26, 2016 in Waltham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

After last year’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, expectations were sky high for the Boston Celtics. The team never quite found a rhythm this season, though, and a late-season injury to Jaylen Brown derailed what should have been a promising season. Now, the day after playoff elimination, longtime general manager Danny Ainge is reportedly weighing his options.

The team limped to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, after going 36-36 during the regular season. They were matched up with the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise that Ainge crushed in the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade years ago. The Nets have bounced back to put together a legitimate Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and former Celtic Kyrie Irving, and dispatched Boston in five games, with an average margin of victory of over 11 points.

The Nets wrapped up the series on Tuesday night with a 123-109 win. Harden led the way with a 34/10/10 triple-double, while Irving chipped in 25 points and Durant scored 24.

“Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Wednesday morning. It would open up one of the most interesting jobs in the sport, with a talented young roster but the weight of serious championship expectations.

Of course, with NBA Twitter being what it is, there are plenty of jokes aimed at Ainge. The most notable running joke about the Celtics GM is all of the star players that he “almost” traded for over the last few years, which have inevitably come out in reports.

And of course, there are plenty of rumors popping up about his next move already. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says that Ainge would likely pursue other opportunities.

The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards have come up as potential options.

Danny Ainge is one of the most accomplished executives in basketball, and will certainly land another job if he wants to leave behind Boston. That is a tough decision to make given how much talent that roster still has, but he joined the franchise in the front office in 2003. After nearly 20 years, it could make sense for both sides to go in a different direction.

Update: Quite the morning for the Celtics.

We’ll have more as this whole situation unfolds.


