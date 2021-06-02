Danny Ainge Reveals What Went Into His Decision To Step Down

After making the stunning announcement to step down from his role with the Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge spoke to the media today to address it.

It didn’t take long for the conference to turn to what went into Ainge’s decision to leave. Ainge made it clear that it wasn’t a “in the moment decision” and was something he’s considered for a while. He explained that his heart attack in 2019 as an event that really changed his priorities.

Ainge also pointed to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and all of the protocols that have come afterwards. He said that the job “hasn’t been as much fun” since it started.

“It was my decision. I started thinking about it when I had my heart attack,” Ainge said. “These last two years have been tough. All the protocols and everything, the job hasn’t been as much fun. I trust my instincts.”

Danny Ainge leaves the Boston Celtics as one of the most celebrated executives in team history. He directed the team to an NBA championship in 2008 – their first since 1986 – winning Executive of the Year in the process.

In the 13 years that followed, the Celtics would make the playoffs 12 times, the Eastern Conference Finals five times, and the NBA Finals in 2010.

There’s going to be a lot of reorganization of the Celtics heading into next season. Head coach Brad Stevens has stepped down as head coach in favor of joining the front office.

Have we seen the last of Danny Ainge in an NBA front office?