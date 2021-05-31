Details Emerge From Sunday’s Arrest Of Boston Celtics Fan

The Brooklyn Nets‘ Game 4 win over the Celtics in Boston Sunday night was marred by a fan throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving as he exited the court postgame.

The fan was arrested and will be banned from TD Garden for the rest of his life. He’s also reportedly facing criminal charges.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 21-year-old man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned tomorrow.

There was a second fan arrested Sunday night as well who has been charged with assault and battery of a police officer.

The 21-year-old male who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving faces assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge and will be arraigned on Tuesday, Boston PD say. A second fan in Boston was also arrested Sunday night due to assault and battery of a police offer. https://t.co/lHhMiV4ur5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

According to Sportico legal expert and lawyer Michael McCann, the charge that Charania listed is a serious one.

“Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is a felony in Massachusetts,” McCann wrote on Twitter this morning. “A conviction can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 yrs. A plea deal can greatly lower the charge/sentence, but still. Wow.”

Wow, Boston Police aren't taking the Kyrie Irving water bottle incident lightly. Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon is a felony in Massachusetts. A conviction can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 yrs. A plea deal can greatly lower the charge/sentence, but still. Wow. https://t.co/y5DcXhGrTe — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) May 31, 2021

Now, if we had to wager on what will happen, we’d guess the fan takes that plea deal in an attempt to lower his punishment. It just seems like the most logical outcome given the situation.

It is good to see the man charged with a more serious offense though, at least from the outset. Fan behavior around the NBA has been despicable recently, and there is no excuse for ever throwing anything at an athlete.