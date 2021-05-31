The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Details Emerge From Sunday’s Arrest Of Boston Celtics Fan

A general view of the Boston Celtics arena.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: A general view before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets‘ Game 4 win over the Celtics in Boston Sunday night was marred by a fan throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving as he exited the court postgame.

The fan was arrested and will be banned from TD Garden for the rest of his life. He’s also reportedly facing criminal charges.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 21-year-old man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned tomorrow.

There was a second fan arrested Sunday night as well who has been charged with assault and battery of a police officer.

According to Sportico legal expert and lawyer Michael McCann, the charge that Charania listed is a serious one.

“Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is a felony in Massachusetts,” McCann wrote on Twitter this morning. “A conviction can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 yrs. A plea deal can greatly lower the charge/sentence, but still. Wow.”

Now, if we had to wager on what will happen, we’d guess the fan takes that plea deal in an attempt to lower his punishment. It just seems like the most logical outcome given the situation.

It is good to see the man charged with a more serious offense though, at least from the outset. Fan behavior around the NBA has been despicable recently, and there is no excuse for ever throwing anything at an athlete.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.