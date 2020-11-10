Dick Vitale Reacts To Death Of Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn

Countless figures in the world of basketball have already started paying their respects to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn. The Hall of Fame player and coach, 86, died earlier today.

Long-time college basketball commentator Dick Vitale took to Twitter to show his appreciation for all Heinsohn did for the game of basketball.

“Yes Tommy Heinsohn was A STAR in HS Hudson County NJ STAR at HOLY CROSS UNIV -STAR with @Celtics – a STAR in tv! Yes he provided many great memories for Celtic lovers . May Tommy RIP,” Vitale wrote.

Like Vitale, Heinsohn inundated himself in a life of all things basketball. The former player and coach became the voice of the Celtics, serving as Boston’s color commentator for more than 30 years.

Heinsohn’s commentary partner, Mike Gorman, also released a touching message on Twitter.

“Roughly 2800 times I sat down with Tommy to broadcast a game,” Gorman wrote. “Every time it was special. HOF player…HOF coach…HOF partner. Celtics Nation has lost its finest voice. Rest In Peace my friend. It has been the privilege of my professional life to be the Mike in Mike & Tommy.”

As a player, Heinsohn spent his entire career in Boston. The forward won eight NBA championships with the Celtics, including seven in a row from 1959-1965. In four of those championship seasons, Heinsohn led the team in scoring.

After retiring as a player, the NBA legend returned to Boston as a coach in 1969 and began his nine-year coaching tenure with the Celtics. Heinsohn still holds the second spot on the list for coaching wins with 427, only trailing fellow Celtics legend Red Auerbach. In his coaching years, Heinsohn added another two banners in the Celtics rafters.

Eleven years a player, nine a coach and 30+ incredible years as the voice of the Celtics — Heinsohn will be missed.