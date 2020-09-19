Draymond Green Has Telling Comment On The Celtics’ Arguing

Warriors forward Draymond Green knows a thing or two about heated confrontations with teammates. So what does he think about the Celtics’ latest reported confrontation following their Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat?

Boston is in trouble. The Celtics fell behind 2-0 to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. Boston was in a good position to win both games, but fell apart late, allowing the Heat to escape with wins.

Following Boston’s Game 2 defeat, Marcus Smart reportedly got into a heated confrontation with teammates. Nearby reporters heard loud and passionate shouting coming from the Celtics’ locker room. Of course, members of the organization have since downplayed the incident. But there’s no doubt tensions are running high.

Draymond Green doesn’t necessarily think the Celtics’ latest confrontation is a bad thing. In fact, the Warriors forward thinks arguing is an essential aspect of “winning teams.”

“The reality is, though, I think winning teams argue way more than losing teams,” Green said on TNT, via Clutch Points. “Because losing teams, they bicker. . . . Winning teams will always argue more than losing teams. And in fact, the media can love losing teams if they want, if they don’t want any arguing, and those teams will just lose, and that’s that.”

Green’s latest argument will be put to the test Saturday night.

The Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boston’s post-Game 2 confrontation could be all the Celtics need to play better in Game 3.