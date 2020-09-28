Dwyane Wade Has Sent A New Message To Paul Pierce

The hits keep coming for Paul Pierce.

Last week, the Boston Celtics legend took some heat for what he said about today’s players and LeBron James. Pierce believes that today’s players are scared of the Los Angeles Lakers star. He said that was not the case when he was in the league.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green clapped back at Pierce pretty hard for saying that.

“Enjoy retirement man. You still fear (LeBron). Shut up already! We get it!” Green wrote to Pierce on his Instagram Story.

Sunday night, Pierce’s Celtics fell to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the loss, Boston is eliminated from the postseason. Miami is moving on to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Game 6, former Heat star Dwyane Wade sent a message to Pierce.

D-Wade wanted to know where Paul Pierce was after the Heat beat Celtics 🤣 (via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/7hzFVaQD2m — ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2020

NBA players sure seem to enjoy taunting The Truth. He kind of has it coming right now, though.

The Heat and the Lakers, meanwhile, are scheduled to begin the 2020 NBA Finals later this week. Game 1 of the series between Miami and Los Angeles is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday. The NBA Finals will be televised on ABC.